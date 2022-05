European Council President Charles Michel (R) and President of Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L), at the end of second day of Special European Summit on Ukraine at the European Council, in Brussels, Belgium, 31 May 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

EU calls on Russia to end blockade on Ukrainian food exports

The European Union has called on Russia to end its blockade on Ukrainian exports amid a looming global food crisis.

In a joint statement following a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, the EU leaders “strongly condemned the destruction and illegal appropriation by Russia of agricultural production in Ukraine.”EFE

