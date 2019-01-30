European Union (EU) Brexit European Commission's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and EU Commissioner for migration and home affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos (R) attend the weekly college meeting of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Wednesday reiterated his conviction that the withdrawal agreement drawn up with the United Kingdom would remain firmly shut to renegotiation a day after the British prime minister was handed a mandate by lawmakers to return Brussels in a bid to replace the Irish backstop.

Theresa May was due to return to Brussels after Members of Parliament in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of lawmaking, voted in favor of an amendment to find an alternative arrangement for the backstop, a key pillar in the withdrawal agreement designed to ensure there would be no return to a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"I have only one point to make," Michel Barnier, head of the EU's Brexit negotiating team, told reporters in Brussels. "To confirm that these institutions remain united. We stand by the agreement with the UK," he added, without taking further questions.

A spokesman for the European Council president, Donald Tusk, issued a statement with the same message soon after British lawmakers on Tuesday voted 317 to 301 in favor of renegotiating the deal.

May has struggled to secure parliamentary backing for her government's deal. The package was slated to be put to a so-called meaningful vote in December but was delayed by a month as all indications suggested it was destined to fail.

Then, on Jan. 15, when it was put to the test in the Commons, May suffered a historic defeat when 118 members of her own party, including hardline eurosceptics and pro-European MPs, rebelled and helped shoot the deal down by a majority of 230.

The Irish backstop has not only proved unpopular with pro-Brexit factions in Tory ranks, who believe it could see the UK tied to the EU indefinitely, but also with the minority government's confidence and supply partners in the DUP, a like-minded Northern Irish group that fears measure could bind it to EU customs regulations rather than those observed by the rest of the UK.

The Irish backstop measure would only come into effect should talks on a future UK-EU trade deal collapse.

Both sides of the negotiating table want to maintain the open border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state, and Northern Ireland, a UK territory. Its current fluidity is enshrined by an international peace deal that in 1998 brought an end to decades of civil conflict in Northern Ireland.

The backstop is therefore seen as a mechanism not only to avoid tariffs and customs checks on the border, which would disrupt local businesses and families that cross it each day, but also to safeguard the fragile peace process.

The UK is on track to the leave the EU on Mar. 29, exactly two years after May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty notifying Brussels of her country's departure.

UK voters chose to leave the bloc with a slim 52-48 percent majority in the 2016 referendum.