European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen delivers her first state of the union speech at a plenary session of European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 16 September 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the bloc’s relationship with China was strategically important but challenging due to the divide in governance style and rights issues.

Von der Leyen delivered a State of the Union address in European Parliament that touched on a wide range of issues from the coronavirus and economic recovery to health and foreign affairs. EFE-EPA

lzu/jt/rb