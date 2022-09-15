European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on 'The State of the European Union' at the? European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 14 September 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“In Kyiv, for my 3rd visit since the start of Russia’s war. So much has changed. Ukraine is now a candidate,” von der Leyen posted on Twitter.

The Commission chief is set to meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and prime minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss “how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession.”

(...)