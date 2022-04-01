Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) speak via video-conference with European Council President Charles Michel, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, during an EU China summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

European Council President Charles Michel arrives prior to speak with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang via video-conference during an EU China summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

A summit between the European Union and China Friday will focus on easing economic relations amid mounting pressure from the West for Beijing to cool its alliance with Russia.

The first session of the 23rd EU-China summit started at 8:00 GMT with a working session between the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

A second session is scheduled for 12:00 GMT with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will be high on the agenda with the EU pushing for guarantees from Beijing that it has no intention of offering an economic lifeline or any other kind of support to Russia, according to European sources.

