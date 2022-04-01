A summit between the European Union and China Friday will focus on easing economic relations amid mounting pressure from the West for Beijing to cool its alliance with Russia.
The first session of the 23rd EU-China summit started at 8:00 GMT with a working session between the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.
A second session is scheduled for 12:00 GMT with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine will be high on the agenda with the EU pushing for guarantees from Beijing that it has no intention of offering an economic lifeline or any other kind of support to Russia, according to European sources.
(...)