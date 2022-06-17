European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference on the Commission's opinions on the EU membership applications by Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia in Brussels, Belgium, 17 June 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Ukraine and Moldova should be granted European Union candidate status but Georgia requires further reforms, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

The three countries fast-tracked their EU applications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Commission recommends to the Council first that Ukraine is given European perspective and second that Ukraine is given candidate status, this is of course on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of further important reforms,” von der Leyen told a press conference.

(...)