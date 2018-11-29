Spain has all the potential to step up to a more important role in the European Union after Brexit, according to the European Commission spokesperson in an interview with EFE Thursday.

Margaritis Schinas, a Greek politician, said Spain represented one of Europe's success stories.

"Will Spain be the new United Kingdom in the EU27? I think that in one way it already is," Schinas said in an interview reflecting on Spain's role in the bloc, which it joined in 1986.

"Spain has a central role, it is one of the big five of the EU and, really, with its clout, its language, its culture and its economy, it has everything it needs to take on a role of greater importance in the coming years," he added.

He said the country brought enthusiasm to the EU and had all the facets of a founding member despite its relatively late entry into the bloc.

The Commission spokesperson, who has previously served as a Member of the European Parliament for a conservative Greek party, also noted Spain's geopolitical importance, given its links to South America.

By Catalina Guerrero