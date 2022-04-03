European Union leaders on Sunday condemned reports of atrocities being committed by Russian forces in Ukraine and called for an investigation by the International Court of Justice as well as for further sanctions against Moscow.
The reaction from senior EU officials came following a report from Human Rights Watch, which said it had confirmed apparent war crimes, including repeated rape and summary executions, carried out by Russian troops in the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv.
“Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing,” Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, said in a tweet.
(...)