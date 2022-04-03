The body of Ukrainian lays on the road out of the city of Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The graves of local citizens, who died during Russian invasion, in front of residential buildings in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the city of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

General view of a street in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in the city of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

European Union leaders on Sunday condemned reports of atrocities being committed by Russian forces in Ukraine and called for an investigation by the International Court of Justice as well as for further sanctions against Moscow.

The reaction from senior EU officials came following a report from Human Rights Watch, which said it had confirmed apparent war crimes, including repeated rape and summary executions, carried out by Russian troops in the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

“Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing,” Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, said in a tweet.

(...)