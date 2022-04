A handout photo made available by the European Council shows European Council President Charles Michel (C) is welcomed by Olga Stefanishyna (L), Ukrainian deputy prime minister for European affairs and Euro-Atlantic integration, after disembarking from a train in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 20 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Dario Pignatelli HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the European Council shows European Council President Charles Michel disembarking from a train in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 20 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Dario Pignatelli HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the European Council shows European Council President Charles Michel (C-R) is welcomed by Olga Stefanishyna (C-L), Ukrainian deputy prime minister for European affairs and Euro-Atlantic integration, after disembarking from a train in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 20 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Dario Pignatelli HANDOUT

European Council president Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv Wednesday to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy two days after the Ukrainian leader filed a formal request to have his country recognized as a candidate for European Union membership.

The unannounced visit by the former Belgian prime minister comes nearly two weeks after similar trips by the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell. EFE

int-gc/jt/ch