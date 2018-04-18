European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks during a press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (not pictured) in Tirana, Albania, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

A top European Union diplomat on Wednesday praised Albania for reforms it had made and expressed the support of Brussels for a Balkan nation that was seeking to join the bloc.

Federica Mogherini, the high representative of the union for foreign affairs and security policy, said it was a historic time for Albania, a day after the European Commission proposed the opening of negotiations with the country and neighboring Macedonia on EU accession.

"The Commission assessment we have adopted yesterday says clearly that Albania has met the conditions," Mogherini said alongside the country's Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"Albania is ready to open negotiations, maintaining and deepening the reforms that you have undertaken," she added.

Albania, a former Communist country, has a population of three million inhabitants.

It is a member of NATO, and obtained status as a candidate country for EU membership in 2014.

"It is a moment of celebration, but it also a moment to look already at the further work we need to do together," said Mogherini.