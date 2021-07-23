European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during a press conference on delivering the European Green Deal, at the European Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ahead of the summer recess the European Commission set out a raft of measures to incentivise “clean technology” and help the European Union hit its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Emission of CO2 must have a price — a price on CO2 that incentivises consumers, producers and innovators to choose the clean technologies, to go towards the clean and sustainable products,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a 14 July speech on the European Green Deal.

To bring about this change of lifestyle, production and consumption, Brussels put forward 12 proposals, two of which are fundamental pillars of the EU’s green transition plans.

The first of these is the modification of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) by 2025, increasing the price per ton of CO2 and including aviation, maritime transport, private vehicles and household energy consumption.

The Commission also aims to introduce a tax on imports from non-EU countries should the product’s manufacturing produce more CO2 than would be permitted inside the bloc.

The EU is pushing for a green transformation over the next 30 years with the aid of recovery fund investments.

Among the EU member states prioritizing a digital overhaul is Spain, which has allocated 28% of the funding from Next Generation EU to developing the sector, a strategy Brussels hopes will boost sustainability.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Spanish MEP Iban García del Blanco of Spain’s Socialist Party (PSOE), which leads the national government, told Efe that “artificial intelligence must serve as an instrumental element to boost efficiency (...), addressing issues of environmental sustainability in every decision and process.”

These changes will have an impact on technology companies operating in the EU.

One such firm is Huawei, which is already planning ways to contribute to the EU’s roadmap, according to its chairman Liang Hua in an interview with Efe.

“Huawei is willing to make our contributions to the green transition plan that Europe has just launched,” he said.

MEP García del Blanco said that through data collection, AI could help identify the carbon footprint produced by different technologies.

He acknowledged, however, that there was still a lot of progress to be made in AI before it can operate at optimal levels.

“It would need to gather practically 70% more data than what it has at the moment,” he added.

To this end, Liang told Efe: ”As an ICT (Information and Communications Technology) company, what we strive to achieve is to minimize the power consumption in data processing transmission and storage.”

MORE REGULATION

Beyond incentives for cleaner technologies, the Spanish MEP called for more regulation tailored to ecological and digital transformation.

“There is not a single country with specific legislation for artificial intelligence and sustainability,” García del Blanco said.

The regulation package detailed by Brussels this month under the name Fit for 55 envisions a 55% reduction of CO2 emissions compared to 1990 by the end of this decade.

It entails structural changes that EU sources describe as “creative destruction” in the sense that an already productive economic model must be scrapped in favor of another.

But it is necessary, nonetheless, according to Commission vice president for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, who said that by failing to take action, “we would fail our children and grandchildren, who in my view, if we don’t fix this, will be fighting wars over water and food.” EFE

(This article forms part of a series produced with the support of Huawei. The editorial content of Efe is independent from the views of the company.)