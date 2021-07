European Commission's executive vice president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on an antitrust case, Car Emissions Cartel, at the European Commission, in Brussels, Belgium, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission announced Thursday it will slap an aggregate 875 million euros ($1.03B) fine on car manufacturers Daimler, BMW, and Volkswagen group, which includes Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche, for their involvement in a cartel that ran for five years in breach of antitrust rules.

The EC said the companies all acknowledged they avoided competition by colluding on technical developments in the area of nitrogen oxide cleaning.EFE

