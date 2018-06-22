Handout file photo released by NGO Mission Lifeline on June 16, 2018 showing the NGO's rescue vessel 'Lifeline' in the Mediterranean. On June 16, 2018 Italian Interior Minister Salvini accused NGO rescue vessels 'Lifeline' and 'Seefuchs' of picking up migrants from the waters off the Libyan coast allegedly left there by human traffickers. EPA-EFE (FILE)/AXEL STEIER / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Axel Steier/Mission Lifeline EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Five-Star Movement (M5S) Danilo Toninelli (L) current Italian minister for Infrastructures and Transport, seen in an archive image after a meeting at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome, Italy, May 7, 2018. On Jun 21 he closed Italy's ports to the German NGO Mission Lifeline ship with 224 migrants on board EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

A handout photo released by German NGO Mission Lifeline shows migrants rescued in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, June 21, 2018. According to Mission Lifeline, who rescued 224 migrants at sea, they are still seeking a port of destination. EPA-EFE/HERMINE POSCHMANN / MISSION LIFELINE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Italian minister for Infrastructures and Transport on Friday stated on his FaceBook account that a European Union Frontex agency aircraft had been dispatched to verify if a, Dutch registered, German NGO MIssion Lifeline ship with 224 migrants on board was closer to Malta than to Italy.

Italy's minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Danilo Toninelli, posted a video on his Facebook account stating that, as soon Frontex confirmed the NGO rescue ship was closer to Malta, he would issue a formal request to Malta's authorities asking them to "open their ports."

"The closest safe haven is Malta. Malta cannot simply look the other way," minister Toninelli stressed.

Once again, the Italian transport minister criticized the German NGO, and its alleged Amsterdam registered ship stating the Dutch government had "confirmed it was not a registered vessel" and therefore had no authorization to fly the Dutch flag.

The Italian cabinet member insisted the boat had "a maximum capacity of 50 and currently held 224 migrants onboard," rescued from a large rubber dinghy in Central Mediterranean waters.

He described the NGO activists as "irresponsible."

Toninelli added that "once the 224 asylum seekers disembark in Malta" the Italian Coast Guard will impound the NGO ship to ascertain if the boat is involved in irregular rescue activities.

"They cannot continue to operate, not only are they placing lives at risk but encouraging further departures of these -death boats-," he concluded.

The Lifeline NGO ship remains since Thursday awaiting further instructions, either from Maltese or Italian authorities, where to drop anchor at port.

Spain's Foreign Affairs minister, Josep Borrell, has already contacted Maltese, French and Italian authorities to inquire about the ship's wellbeing.

This gesture comes after Spain's government offered the port of Valencia to disembark, last Sunday, 630 migrants on board the "Aquarius" NGO vessel after Maltese and Italian authorities closed their ports.