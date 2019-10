Workers set up the British flag (Union Jack) at the entrance of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 28 October 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union on Monday said it had accepted a request for a flexible Brexit extension until the end of January 2020 unless a deal is found before then.

EU leaders met to discuss extending the Brexit date beyond the slated 31 October after the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to shore up parliamentary backing for his deal.EFE-EPA

