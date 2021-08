An elderly woman receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the home for the elderly Nadezhda in Sofia, Bulgaria. EFE/EPA/FILE/VASSIL DONEV

A Romanian elderly woman (R) receives her first dose of the Covid-19 Moderna vaccine, at the mobile vaccination center installed in the yard of the public school of Afumati village, near Bucharest, Romania, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Portuguese man is vaccinated in the first day of vaccine administration in health centers for people over 80 years old and over 50 years old and associated pathologies. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDRE KOSTERS/POOL

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination site at Arena Nord in Frederikshavn, Jutland, Denmark. EFE/EPA/FILE/HENNING BAGGER

Bernie Waterhouse (R) is administered the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the first healthcare worker to receive it in Ireland, at St James'Äôs Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. EFE/EPA/FILE/MARC O'SULLIVAN / POOL

EU hits milestone of 70% adults fully vaccinated, some states lag behind

The European Union reached a milestone Tuesday with 70% of its adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Over 256 million adults in the EU have received a full vaccine course, meeting the delivery target ahead of time, according to the European Commission.

“The full vaccination of 70% of adults in the EU already in August is a great achievement,” the Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said. EFE