President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who runs the EU joint vaccine purchasing scheme that delivered 330 million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots, speaks during a press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 10 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS

The European Union has hit its target of delivering enough Covid-19 vaccines to member states to cover 70% of the bloc’s adult population, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

“I have good news for European citizens today, the European Union has kept its word. This weekend, we have delivered enough vaccines to member states to be in a position to vaccinate fully at least 70% of EU adults still this month,” von der Leyen said in a brief announcement. EFE

