The European Union on Monday agreed to impose fresh sanctions on four senior Chinese officials over human rights violations and abuses related to the treatment of Uighurs in the Xinjiang province.

These are the first EU sanctions on Chinese officials since the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.

The latest punitive measures came as part of a sanctions package announced by the EU on Monday involving 11 people and four entities for serious human rights violations and abuses in China, Russia, North Korea, Libya, South Sudan and Eritrea.