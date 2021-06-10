The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday it was necessary to know the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, joining the United States’ call for a new World Health Organization investigation.
“It is of utmost importance that we learn about the origins of the coronavirus," she told a news conference ahead of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.
“Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic," the president added.
According to a draft communique for the summit leaked to Bloomberg, G7 leaders will call for a fresh and transparent investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of Covid-19.