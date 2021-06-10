US President Joe Biden (r) and first lady Jill Biden (l) leave the White House on June 9, 2021, to travel to Europe to meet with allies and with Russian President Vladimir Putin. EFE/Chris Kleponis/Pool

Brussels (Belgium), 10/06/2021.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgiuem, 10 June 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/Francisco Seco / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 10/06/2021.- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Council President Charles Michel (R) during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgiuem, 10 June 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/Francisco Seco / POOL

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday it was necessary to know the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, joining the United States’ call for a new World Health Organization investigation.

“It is of utmost importance that we learn about the origins of the coronavirus," she told a news conference ahead of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.

“Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic," the president added.

According to a draft communique for the summit leaked to Bloomberg, G7 leaders will call for a fresh and transparent investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of Covid-19.