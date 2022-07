Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko speaks to the press as he joins an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Brussels (Belgium), 26/07/2022.- Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko speaks to the press as he joins an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EU energy minsters will discuss security of energy supplies to European Union. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks to the press at the start of an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Minister of industry and trade of the Czech Republic, Jozef Sikela speaks to the press at the start of an Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council focused on Energy at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 26 July 2022. EFE=EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Union member states on Tuesday reached a political agreement to reduce gas consumption this year in an effort to ensure supplies in the event of Russia halting its flow of natural gas to the bloc.

Energy ministers meeting in Brussels agreed to a voluntary 15% of gas consumption between August 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, compared to their average consumption over the past five years.

