Participants march in the Gay Pride March at the 22nd Budapest Pride LGBTQ Festival in Budapest, Hungary, 08 July 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/Zoltan Mathe

People take part in the Equality March in support of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) rights in Wroclaw, western Poland, 03 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Maciej Kulczynski

The European Commission launched on Thursday infringement procedures against Poland and Hungary for violating fundamental LGBTIQ rights.

“Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatised: be it because of whom they love, because of their age, their ethnicity, their political opinions, or their religious beliefs,” EC president, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a statement. EFE

