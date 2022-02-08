The European Union has set its sights on becoming a leader in the global chip market by 2030 with a strategy to wean the bloc off its dependence on Asia.

The European Chips Act, presented by the Commission Tuesday, proposes the mobilization of over 43 billion euros of public and private investment to rapidly offset future supply chain disruptions and quadruple EU chip production from 9% of the global share to 20%, signifying a quadrupling of output given that demand is forecast to double in that time. EFE

lpc/jt /mp