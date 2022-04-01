Roberta Metsola (L), President of the European Parliament, meets with lawmakers in Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRII NESTERENKO

Roberta Metsola (R), President of the European Parliament, and Ruslan Stefanchuk (L), speaker of Ukrainian Parliament, during their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRII NESTERENKO

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola visited Kyiv on Friday in a show of support for Ukrainians amid Russia’s invasion.

“Ukrainians’ resistance and courage have inspired the world. I am in Kyiv to give a message of hope. We are with you,” Metsola posted on Twitter.

The Maltese politician posted a picture of her and the chairman of Ukraine's parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, hugging during her visit to the Ukrainian capital.

“Thank you (Ruslan Stefanchuk) for the invite,” she tweeted.

Metsola said the EU would help Ukraine recover from Russia’s military assault.

(...)