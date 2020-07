(L-R) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen participate in a last roundtable discussion following a four day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (L) and European Council President Charles Michel (R) participate in a news conference following a four day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (L) and European Council President Charles Michel (R) give a elbow shot at the end of a news conference following a four day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union’s heads of state and government on Tuesday morning approved a recovery plan and seven-year budget worth nearly 2 trillion euros to kickstart Europe’s economies, which are facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal, described by many of the leaders as “historic,” was reached after four gruelling days of talks at a European Council summit in Brussels.EFE-EPA

