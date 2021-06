US president Joe Biden during the EU-US summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 15 June 2021. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

US president Joe Biden (R) is welcomed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) ahead to the EU-US summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 15 June 2021. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Brussels (Belgium), 15/06/2021.- US president Joe Biden (C) is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel (R) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) ahead to the EU-US summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 15 June 2021. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

US president Joe Biden (C) is welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel (R) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) ahead to the EU-US summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 15 June 2021. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union leaders celebrated the return of the United States on the international scene as they welcomed US President Joe Biden at the EU-US summit in Brussels on Tuesday.

“America is back on the global scene, it is great news for the world and we are really delighted to work with you in order to tackle together some of the important challenges,” President of the European Council Charles Michel said.EFE

rja/mp/ks