European Union leaders gave their backing to a draft deal and political declaration on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc at an extraordinary summit held in Brussels on Sunday, according to the European Council president.

Donald Tusk had said Saturday he would be asking for the support of the 27 remaining EU member states on the deal and on a political declaration outlining the UK's future relationship with the EU after it leaves the club at the end of Mar. next year.

"EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations," Donald Tusk said in a tweet on Sunday.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had threatened to veto the deal over concerns about any future negotiations on Gibraltar, an oversees British territory off the southern coast of Spain, but after receiving guarantees from the UK government said he would vote in favor of the deal.

"I worked a lot on the solution we found with Pedro Sánchez. Made sure no negotiations can happen on Gibraltar between UK and EU without Spain's agreement. Solidarity with Spain," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in comments posted to his deputy chief spokesperson Mina Andreeva's Twitter page.

May released a letter addressed to British citizens late Saturday, calling on them to get behind her deal that was "in our national interest - one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain'."

She said she wanted Mar. 29, 2019, the date on which the UK will leave the EU, to be "a moment of renewal and reconciliation for our whole country," adding that "we need to get on with Brexit now by getting behind this deal."

Meanwhile, Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Saturday that while he welcomed Sánchez's efforts "to move the bones of the fascist General Franco from Valle de los Caídos," he hoped he would change tact on the sovereignty of Gibraltar.

"I must tell him that whilst he pursues the sovereignty of Gibraltar in the manner that he has today, he is doing no more than pursuing the policy bidding of the Generalissimo himself," said Picardo. "I sincerely hope he changes course."

The UK is set to leave the EU at the end of Mar. 2019 following a referendum held in June 2016 in which the "Leave" option narrowly won.