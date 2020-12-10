Brussels (Belgium), 10/12/2020.- EU leaders sitting at the start of a two days face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 December 2020. EU leaders will mainly focus on response to the COVID-19, Multi annual framework (MFF) agreement, new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 10/12/2020.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L), European Council President Charles Michel (top R) and European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell (R) at the start of a two days face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 December 2020. EU leaders will mainly focus on response to the COVID-19, Multi annual framework (MFF) agreement, new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 10/12/2020.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the start of a two days face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 December 2020. EU leaders will mainly focus on response to the COVID-19, multi annual framework (MFF) agreement, new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 10/12/2020.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (2L) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) at the start of a two days face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 10 December 2020. The EU leader will mainly focus on response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi annual framework (MFF) agreement and a new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. (Bélgica, Hungría, Polonia, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

Brussels (Belgium), 10/12/2020.- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the start of a two days face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 December 2020. EU leaders will mainly focus on response to the COVID-19, multi annual framework (MFF) agreement, new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. (Bélgica, Hungría, Italia, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL

The heads of state and government of the European Union began a two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday where they hope to unlock an EU post-pandemic recovery package that has been vetoed by Hungary and Poland.



On the summit’s first day, the leaders will also discuss relations with Turkey, with the possibility of imposing sanctions over tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as their targets for reducing polluting emissions by 2030. They will be given updates on the final stretch of Brexit negotiations by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. EFE-EPA



