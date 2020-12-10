The heads of state and government of the European Union began a two-day summit in Brussels on Thursday where they hope to unlock an EU post-pandemic recovery package that has been vetoed by Hungary and Poland.
On the summit’s first day, the leaders will also discuss relations with Turkey, with the possibility of imposing sanctions over tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as their targets for reducing polluting emissions by 2030. They will be given updates on the final stretch of Brexit negotiations by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. EFE-EPA
