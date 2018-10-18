British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 October 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A general view of the room of the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 October 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Leaders of European Union member states were meeting in Brussels as part of a European Council that on Thursday had migration and the bloc's single currency in the spotlight.

During the talks on migration, the leaders were expected to address cooperation with countries of origin and transit, tackling people smuggling networks, as well as European Commission proposals on the return of migrants, according to the Commission.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was also expected to present the latest on reforming the EU's asylum system following previous discussions on the matter in Salzburg on Sept. 20.

Later Thursday the leaders would be holding talks on the state of the eurozone ahead of a Euro Summit in Dec.

The council kicked off Wednesday evening with the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Theresa May briefing the other 27 EU leaders on her country's assessment of the Brexit negotiations.

The 27 wagered that not enough progress had been made and expressed its "full confidence" in the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, the European Council said in a statement.

The bloc's leadership said a European Council would be convened once a deal has been reached and "decisive process" has been made.

May did not rule out the option of extending the transition period when it comes to the UK leaving the EU, a move that was scheduled for Mar. 29, 2019.