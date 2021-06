Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel departs at the end of a two-day European Union (EU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHN THYS / POOL

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a news conference after European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves at the end of an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 25 June 2021. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

A proposal from the Hungarian government to ban LGBT educational content in schools met robust opposition from European Union leaders during a two-day summit that concluded Friday.

Only Poland, Hungary’s traditional ally in the EU, and Slovenia, whose prime minister is known as the Donald Trump of Europe, backed Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s legislation. EFE

