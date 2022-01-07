European leaders on Friday insisted that any solution to the conflict with Russia in eastern Ukraine must include the EU, ahead of crunch talks between Moscow and Washington next week.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron to mark the beginning of France’s six-month presidency of the European Council, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, “No solution will go through without Europe. Whatever the solution, it has to go through Europe.”
At a Nato summit in Brussels, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed those bilateral talks, adding that the alliance would also “engage in dialogue in good faith.”
“But at the same time, we need to be prepared that the talks break down and that diplomacy will fail,” Stoltenberg said, warning of “severe consequences” if Russia “once again decides to use military force”.
(...)