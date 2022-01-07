Svetlodarsk (Ukraine), 02/12/2021.- Ukrainian serviceman check the situation at the positions on a front line near the Svetlodarsk, not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Horlivka, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 02 December 2021 (issued 03 December 2021). Ukrainian officials said Russia has amassed more than 90,000 troops along the Ukraine-Russian border but Moscow denies it is preparing an attack on Ukraine. US Secretary of State Blinken warned about serious consequences in case if Russia will start the conflict with Ukraine during Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) foreign ministers meeting in Stockholm on 02 December 2021. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania, Moscú, Estocolmo) EFE/EPA/ANATOLII STEPANOV

Paris (France), 07/01/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C) welcomes President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 07 January 2022. The meeting was held as France took over the Presidency of the European Council for six months on 01 January 2022. (Francia) EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Brussels (Belgium), 07/01/2022.- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference at the end of a Foreign affairs council in Brussels, Belgium, 07 January 2022. NATO hold an extraordinary online meeting of foreign ministers about the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine. The meeting took place ahead to NATO-Russia Council on January 12. (Bélgica, Rusia, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

European leaders on Friday insisted that any solution to the conflict with Russia in eastern Ukraine must include the EU, ahead of crunch talks between Moscow and Washington next week.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris with French president Emmanuel Macron to mark the beginning of France’s six-month presidency of the European Council, Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, “No solution will go through without Europe. Whatever the solution, it has to go through Europe.”

At a Nato summit in Brussels, secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed those bilateral talks, adding that the alliance would also “engage in dialogue in good faith.”

“But at the same time, we need to be prepared that the talks break down and that diplomacy will fail,” Stoltenberg said, warning of “severe consequences” if Russia “once again decides to use military force”.

