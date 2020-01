The national flag of Germany is flying outside the Forbidden City before a welcome ceremony for German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, China, 24 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The European Commission said Thursday it would assist with an investigation being carried out by German authorities into a former EU diplomat suspected of spying for China.

The German Federal Prosecutor on Wednesday launched an investigation into a former diplomat for the EU's External Action Service, and two lobbyists suspected of espionage for China. EFE-EPA