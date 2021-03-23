Sandra Gallina (on screen), the EU Commission's Director-General for Health and Food Safety (SANTE), updates Members of the Budgetary Control Committee (CONT) on the eight advanced purchase agreements (APA) on coronavirus vaccines concluded by the Commission with pharmaceutical companies in Brussels, Belgium, 23 March 2021.EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency Emer Cooke (on screens) speaks during a video hearing by European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety on the update of evaluation and authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines in Brussels, Belgium, 23 March 2021. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union should hit its target of vaccinating 70% of the bloc’s adult population by later summer with the number of Covid-19 vaccines it has already secured and those pending delivery in the second quarter, the bloc’s director-general of health said Tuesday.

European Commission official Sandra Gallina updated a budgetary committee on the bloc’s vaccine rollout.

She warned, however, of the continued risk of delivery shortfalls, saying there was “one company" that was not living up to expectations — a reference to the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

Last week, the European Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc expected to receive 360 million vaccines in the second quarter of 2021 even when taking into account AstraZeneca’s predicted delivery shortfall from 180 million doses to 70 million.

Gallina suggested the final number could be lower still, pointing to around 300 million.