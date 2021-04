EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks during the debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 27 April 2021. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

The European Parliament on Wednesday ratified the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, removing the final hurdle for the agreement to be fully implemented.

An overwhelming majority voted in favor of the ratification, with 660 votes in favor, five against and 32 abstentions. EFE