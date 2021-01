A person holds printed copies of the 42-page contract between the European Commission and AstraZeneca for the production, purchase and supply of a COVID-19 vaccine in the EU, in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union has backed down on its plan to subject vaccine exports to checks on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The European Commission on Friday implemented a mechanism to track the export of vaccines manufactured on EU soil amid a contract dispute with Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.EFE-EPA

