European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Chips Act at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/VIRGINIA MAYO

The European Union has pledged 150 billion euros ($170 billion) to invest in infrastructure in Africa, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

“I am pleased to announce that the Africa-Europe plan is the first regional plan under Global Gateway, our global investment strategy,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter following a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar.

The EC chief stressed that this plan will mobilize 150 billion euros of investments.

(...)