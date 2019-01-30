European Union (EU) Brexit European Commission's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and EU Commissioner for migration and home affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos (R) attend the weekly college meeting of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Union leaders made it clear on Wednesday that the withdrawal agreement drawn up with the United Kingdom would remain firmly shut to renegotiation a day after the British prime minister was handed a mandate by lawmakers to return Brussels in a bid to replace the Irish backstop.

President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, addressed the European Parliament as Theresa May prepared to return to Brussels in a bid to change the terms of the backstop a key pillar in the withdrawal agreement designed to ensure there would be no return to a hard border in Ireland after lawmakers in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of lawmaking, voted in favor of an amendment to find an alternative arrangement.

"The withdrawal agreement will not be renegotiated," Juncker told the chamber in Brussels, prompting applause from European lawmakers. "Both sides have said loud and clear that there can be no return to the hard border on the island of Ireland. No slipping back to darker times past," he added.

The backstop has proved unpopular with members of May's Conservative Party as well as MPs in the minority government's confidence and supply partners, the DUP, a like-minded Northern Irish group.

Eurosceptics fear the safety-net policy could tie the UK to the EU indefinitely while DUP figures were concerned the clause, should it come into use, would keep Northern Ireland in a different customs regulation system from that of the rest of the UK.

"We have no incentive nor desire to use the safety net but, at the same time, no safety net can be truly safe if it can be removed at any time," Juncker continued, referencing one suggestion from the UK that it should be able to withdraw from the backstop unilaterally.

He warned that the vote in the House of Commons, in which MPs voted 317 to 301 in favor of renegotiating the deal, increased the chances of a no-deal Brexit, something that Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, echoed.

"I find it tough to hear people saying they want to get rid of the backstop. We are open to alternative arrangements in the future, but right here and now no one can say what form those will take," Barnier said. "We need a backstop."

May has struggled to secure parliamentary backing for her government's deal.

The package was slated to be put to a so-called meaningful vote in Dec. but was delayed by a month as all indications suggested it was destined to fail.

Then, on Jan. 15, when it was put to the test in the Commons, May suffered a historic defeat when 118 members of her own party, including hardline eurosceptics and pro-European MPs, rebelled and helped shoot the deal down by a majority of 230.

The Irish backstop measure would only come into effect should talks on a future UK-EU trade deal collapse.

Both sides of the negotiating table want to maintain the open border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state, and Northern Ireland, a UK territory.

Its current fluidity is enshrined by an international peace deal that in 1998 brought an end to decades of civil conflict in Northern Ireland.

The backstop is therefore seen as a mechanism not only to avoid tariffs and customs checks on the border, which would disrupt local businesses and families that cross it each day but also to safeguard the fragile peace process.

The UK is on track to the leave the EU on Mar. 29, exactly two years after May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty notifying Brussels of her country's departure.

UK voters chose to leave the bloc with a slim 52-48 percent majority in the 2016 referendum.