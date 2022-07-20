The European Union on Wednesday asked member states to reduce gas consumption by 15% until spring 2023 to mitigate disruption caused by potential further cuts to Russian gas supplies.
“Russia is blackmailing us, Russia is using energy as a weapon,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, told a Brussels press conference called for the presentation of the European Gas Demand Reduction Plan proposal.
She said a full cutoff of Russian gas was a “likely scenario” that would affect the whole of the EU.
