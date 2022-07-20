(L-R) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission Vice-President in charge of European Green Deal Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson hold a joint press conference on the 'Save gas for safe winter' package at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 20 July 2022.EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union on Wednesday asked member states to reduce gas consumption by 15% until spring 2023 to mitigate disruption caused by potential further cuts to Russian gas supplies.

“Russia is blackmailing us, Russia is using energy as a weapon,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, told a Brussels press conference called for the presentation of the European Gas Demand Reduction Plan proposal.

She said a full cutoff of Russian gas was a “likely scenario” that would affect the whole of the EU.

