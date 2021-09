European Commissioner in charge of internal market Thierry Breton speaks during a press conference on a global solution on charging electronic devices in Brussels, Belgium, 23 September 2021. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

An illustration image showing different cables in front of European Commission headquarter ahead to a press conference of European Commissioner in charge of internal market in Brussels, Belgium, 23 September 2021.EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission on Thursday proposed a universal charging solution for electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld video game consoles.

The move aims to reduce waste and the environmental footprint associated with the disposal of chargers when changing devices. EFE

