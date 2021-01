A person holds printed copies of the 42-page contract between the European Commission and AstraZeneca for the production, purchase and supply of a COVID-19 vaccine in the EU, in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission on Friday published a redacted version of its purchase agreement for Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca amid an ongoing dispute over a delivery shortfall.

The row erupted after it emerged that the firm would only be able to deliver 25% of the vaccines earmarked for the EU in the first quarter of 2021. EFE-EPA

