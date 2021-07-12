Iberostar vice-president Gloria Fluxá (R) and head of tourism partner of KPMG Luis Buzzi (L) participate in the sixth forum "The challenge of recovering tourism," in Madrid, Spain, 12 July 2021. EFE/Chema Moya

EFE News Agency Economy Editor Emilia Pérez (R) moderates the sixth forum "The challenge of recovering tourism," with the participation of Iberostar vice-president Gloria Fluxá (L) and executive vice-president of Exceltur José Luis Zoreda (C) in Madrid, Spain, 12 July 2021. EFE/Chema Moya

A sight of the Sagrada Familia, an iconic cultural site in Barcelona, Spain, 22 June 2021. EFE/FILE/Alejandro García

Some 3.4 billion euros from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery investment scheme will finance the rehabilitation and transformation of the Spanish tourism industry.

In the sixth joint forum organized by EFE and KPMG, “The challenge of recovering tourism,” Spain’s Industry and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said the Spanish recovery plan’s projects for modernizing the tourism sector after the Covid-19 pandemic was the “most ambitious public intervention of this country’s history.”

The vaccine rollout is key in the recovery to make Spain a safe and easy destination for foreign visitors, she added.

The 3.4 billion euros will be invested in touristic destinations, coastline regeneration, infrastructure improvements and cementing the quality of accommodation.

The plan will focus on building a more resilient tourism industry, one less dependent on seasonal affluence, as well as a more attractive branding of Spain as a destination.

Energy efficiency is one of the axes of the project, which will take up 220 million euros to lower energy consumption of buildings and destinations.

Digitalization is another key facet in the transformation agenda, as the southern European country hopes to pioneer the concept of “smart destinations.”

Despite rising infection rates, not only in Spain but all across Europe, Maroto called for composure, arguing that 58% of Spanish residents have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and hospitals are far from being overwhelmed.