A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officer receives a dose of Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine against COVID-19 during second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations programme in Port Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 April 2021.EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday began a rolling review of the first vaccine submitted for EU market authorization by a Chinese company.

The EU regulator’s human medicines committee (CHMP) will base the review of Sinovac’s COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated on preliminary results from laboratory and clinical studies. EFE

