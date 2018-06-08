(L-R) The President of the European Council Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker meet at the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and European Union Council President Donald Tusk (R) hold a joint press conference at the G7 summit in Charlevoix in Canada June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The president of the European Council on Friday rejected a call by the president of the United States and Italy's new prime minister to allow Russia back into the G-8, a club of industrialized nations that became the G-7 when Moscow was suspended in 2014.

"Let's leave seven as it is. It's a lucky number," Donald Tusk said shortly before the start of the G-7 summit in this town outside Quebec City.

Tusk predicted that the summit would be the most difficult in years and lamented that the "rules-based international order is being challenged" by current US President Donald Trump.

Trump said Friday that Russia should be allowed back into the G-8.

Moscow was suspended after its 2014 annexation of Crimea, an area with a Russian-majority population that became part of Ukraine in 1954.

"I have been Russia's worst nightmare ... but with that being said Russia should be in this meeting. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?" Trump said at the White House shortly before departing for the G-7 summit, which will take place Friday and Saturday in a town outside Quebec City.

"Whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run" and Russia "should be at the negotiating table," said the president, who since taking office has faced allegations of collusion between his 2016 election campaign and the Russian government.

Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, who heads a populist coalition that has called for an end to some European Union sanctions on Russia, backed Trump's proposal.

"I agree with President Trump: Russia should return to the G-8. It's in everybody's interest," Conte, who also is attending the summit, tweeted.

Trump's attendance at the G-7 gathering comes amid tensions over new steel and aluminum tariffs the US has imposed on some of its closest allies, including the European Union and summit host Canada.

In a message earlier Friday on Twitter, Trump said the talks at the summit would "mostly center on the long time unfair trade practiced against the United States."