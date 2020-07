President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L) speaks with the King of Spain Felipe VI (R) during the ceremony to mark the reopening of the borders between the two countries in Elvas, Portugal, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

The President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (2-R), King of Spain Felipe VI (2-L), Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R) and the head of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez (L) stand on a podium as they attend a ceremony to mark the reopening of the borders between the two countries in Elvas, Portugal, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Travelers wait inside Germany's first walk-in Covid-19 test center at an airport at Frankfurt International Airport, Germany, 30 June 2020. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Passengers queue up to check in for flights at Stansted Airport London, Britain, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The European Union opened its external borders from Wednesday to 15 nations outside the Schengen area.

Representatives spent five days negotiating a “safe” list, which does not include the United States, Russia or the vast majority of states in Latin America.