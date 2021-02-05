Bilateral relations with Russia are at a "low point" because of the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.
“The Navalny case is a low point in our relations,” said Borrell, who was sat across from Lavrov at the meeting. “But despite our differences, to build a wall of silence is not an option.”
Lavrov regretted what he called the “lack of normality” in relations between Moscow and Brussels, “the two biggest actors in the Eurasian space”.
“It is definitely not a healthy situation which benefits no one," the Russian foreign minister said.
Relations between Russia and the EU have become strained over the alleged poisoning of Navalny by Russian secret service agents.
The outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin was arrested after returning to his homeland from Germany, where he was recovering from the suspected poisoning attack.
His detention last month has sparked a wave of protests across Russia and led to widespread condemnation from the international community. EFE-EPA
