Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian (L) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (R), meet in Tehran, Iran, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian (R) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) during a joint press conference, in Tehran, Iran, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian (R) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) during a joint press conference, in Tehran, Iran, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The European Union’s top diplomat said Saturday that talks to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would resume in the coming days after months of stagnation.

The EU’s foreign policy chief arrived in Iran Saturday to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was penned in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to restrict Iran’s nuclear enrichment program for sanctions relief.

(...)