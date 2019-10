Jean-Claude Juncker (L), President of the European Commission, talks with European Council President Donald Tusk (R) during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Nigel Frage (L) from the Brexit Party talks with Jean-Claude Juncker (R), President of the European Commission, after a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, delivers his speech at the Review of the Juncker Commission at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

The outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday lamented how much of his mandate had been taken up by Brexit, which he described as a "waste of time and a waste of energy."

Juncker addressed the European Parliament for perhaps the last time, as did his counterpart at the European Council, Donald Tusk, as MEPs took stock of the conclusions in a Council meeting last week in which the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured tweaks to the Brexit deal. EFE-EPA