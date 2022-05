European Council President Charles Michel (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) looks on after they announced a joint statement at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

European Council President Charles Michel Friday advocated for strengthening international rules for nuclear disarmament, noting that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had threatened global security.

He spoke during his visit to Hiroshima, the first city to suffer an atomic bombing at the end of World War II.

“We have international rules and global institutions for nuclear disarmament and arms control. We must protect and strengthen them to secure peace and security,” Michel said. EFE