Posters hung at Ferris wheel at Beirut's Theme Park, depicting photos of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and other posters for his list candidates for Lebanese parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon, May 3, 2018. EFE- EPA/Nabil Mounzer

A Lebanese citizen inspects lists of candidates which was published today in a local newspaper in Beirut, Lebanon May 3, 2018. A total of 976 candidates, including 111 women, presented their candidacy papers to the Ministry of Interior affairs, marking the largest number of candidates ever recorded. EFE-EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Posters hang in Beirut's streets depicting photos of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (L) and other posters for Lebanese interior minister Nouhad Mashnouk (R) as candidates for Lebanese parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon, May 3, 2018. EFE- EPA/Nabil Mounzer

The European Union's election observation mission was fully deployed around Lebanon two days ahead of the Eastern Mediterranean nation's first Parliamentary elections in almost a decade with the arrival on Friday of a final batch of 36 short-term observers.

This EU initiative responds to an invitation by Lebanese authorities, requesting observes as it has done in previous 2005 and 2009 elections.

"Today is an important day," said Spanish Euro lawmaker and Chief Observer of the EOM, Elena Valenciano, adding that the EU's observers were the eyes and ears of the mission.

The core team of is made up of nine analysts who have been in the country since Mar. 27.

They were joined in early April by a further 24 long-term observers who are deployed across the country and the EOM is now complete with the deployment of 36 short-term observers, Valenciano said at a press conference in a Beirut hotel.

She explained this final stage took place after having observed the Lebanese diaspora's vote in the EU member states on April 27-29, and now sought to build "a credible, transparent and inclusive monitorization supporting Lebanon's election next Sunday."

The region has been rocked by ongoing political instability, Valenciano said, adding that the mission will present a preliminary electoral report at a press conference on May 8.

With this deployment, the EU sends "a message of support to the Lebanese men and women, who have a right to chose their own parliamentary representatives," the Socialist Euro MP said.

These elections are to be held under a new electoral framework approved in 2017, although it continues dividing the electorate according to religious beliefs.