European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L), and President of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and Indian Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh (R), attend a panel discussion on Solar Energy Development at the National Institute of Solar Energy Campus in Gurugram, Haryana, India, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The war in Ukraine has shone a light on Europe’s unsustainable reliance on Russian fossil fuels, the president of the European Commission told a conference Sunday during a visit to India at a time when New Delhi is boosting its energy purchases from Russia.

Ursula von der Leyen told the International Solar Alliance meeting in the Indian capital that Europe’s shift to green energy was not only more environmentally-friendly but was a security decision for Europe in its bid to wean itself off Russian energy.

“There is a second reason why the switch to home-grown clean energies is so important these days. And of course, I am thinking about the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine,” she said.

(...)