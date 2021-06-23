European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference on the 'Next Generation EU' recovery program after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Draghi at Cinecitta' studios in Rome, Italy, 22 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

A bill in Hungary that would ban schools from teaching about homosexuality or gender change issues is a “shame” and goes against European Union values, Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

“This bill clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and it goes against all the fundamental values of the EU,” the president of the European Commission told a joint press conference with the Belgian prime minister.

“I have instructed my responsible commissioners to write a letter to the Hungarian authorities expressing our legal concerns before the bill enters into force,” she added.

The bill to ban LGBTI+ content in schools, pinned to a broader law on tougher penalties for pedophilia, was passed by lawmakers on June 15.