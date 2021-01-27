European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides gives a press conference on the COVID-19 vaccine by British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 27 January 2021. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union on Wednesday said AstraZeneca had a moral obligation to fulfill its vaccine order as a spat over delivery shortages continued amid conflicting reports as to whether a meeting to discuss the shortfall was to go ahead or not.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for health and food safety, said: "Let me be crystal clear, the 27 EU member states are united that AstraZeneca needs to deliver on its commitments on our agreements. We are in a pandemic, we lose people every day. These are not numbers, they are not statistics, these are persons with families, friends and colleagues.”EFE-EPA

